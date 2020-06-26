The return of ‘Summer’… FAC concert series returns July 2-3

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony’s (FAC) Hot Summer Nights concert series returns for the season just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with back-to-back shows this upcoming Thursday and Friday.

The Stringbenders, featuring Jason Stout, Nick Rocchi, and Beej Rocchi, will be starting things off on Thursday evening (July 2). According to a news release from the FAC, the band have been playing music together since 1996. The Stringbenders perform country, blues, classic rock, comedy music, modern rock and even some acoustic pop. In some of their songs, they use backing tracks with drums, keys, and other instruments as well.

“Their lively musical performance is something you won’t want to miss,” the release stated.

On Friday (July 3), the FAC welcomes Hard Reign, featuring Chad Jones and Patrick Clark.

”The duo brings a great rock ’n’ roll party in an acoustic format. Their energetic shows are always fun and entertaining,” the press released added.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through August, in the FAC Pavilion. Gates open at 6 p.m., with music at 6:30 p.m. On special Friday evening performances, gates open at 6:30 p.m., with music at 7 p.m. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available with donation along with a cash bar throughout the evening.

This summer’s concert lineup includes: July 9 Sour Mash String Band, July 16 Next Level, July 23 Brent Patterson, July 30 Matthew Adam Metheney, Aug. 6 Next Level, Aug. 13 Jason Roach, Aug. 20 Paul Doeffinger.

Limited supply of Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www. Frenchartcolony.org or call 740-446-3834.

Information provided by the FAC. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

All performances in the Hot Summer Nights concert series are under the pavilion at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_9.9-Hurl.jpg All performances in the Hot Summer Nights concert series are under the pavilion at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis. (OVP File Photo)

FAC concert series returns July 2-3