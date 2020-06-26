Seeking input on returning to school

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released three surveys to get input for students returning to school in the fall.

WVDE posted the links to the surveys on social media stating “We are looking for community input regarding school re-entry in the fall.”

The WVDE said the surveys are to gather information about school re-entry efforts, the impact of the school closure and to gauge the needs of students, families and the education community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first survey option is the “school re-entry planning survey.” This survey “is an over-arching survey conducted in partnership with Hanover Research,” the survey site reads. “It will provide insight into the impact of the extended school closure with questions surrounding online/remote and in-person instruction, and the socio-emotional, physical and academic effects of the pandemic on students and other important topics.”

The second survey option is the “re-entry community survey.” The survey’s website states this is to gather input from stakeholders in the community and to address reopening scenarios, communications and community engagement.

The third survey option is the “adult education community needs survey.” This survey is for the adult learners who wish to build upon existing skills or acquire additional skills.

The surveys can be found at wvde.us/reentry

The surveys will be open through Friday, July 10. WVDE will publish the results of the surveys on July 17.

