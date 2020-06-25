Grand jury hands down indictments

POINT PLEASANT — Though the COVID-19 pandemic did delay the May term of the Grand Jury from convening at its normal time, indictments were handed down this week.

The following persons indicted by the May term of the Grand Jury are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County at 9 a.m., Friday, June 26:

David C. Wilson, 53, Frazier’s Bottom, burglary; grand larceny. Pamela M. Click, 56, Letart, murder. Rodney D. Pearson, 63, Gallipolis Ferry, burglary; petit larceny; battery; domestic battery. Damien I. Dean, 23, Ashton, grand larceny; breaking and entering an automobile; possession of a controlled substance (three counts).

Christopher J. Jenkins, 30, Charleston, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Amber R. Dempsey, 31, Point Pleasant, escape.

Wesley T. Plumley, 28, Glenwood, breaking and entering (four counts); petit larceny (four counts); destruction of property. David M. Cheesebrew, 34, Point Pleasant, child abuse resulting in bodily injury.

Maria R. Young, 35, Leon, murder; first degree arson. Dona S. Chapman, 63, Milton, welfare fraud (this was noted as a direct indictment). Malynda M. Moody, 39, Point Pleasant, welfare fraud (this was noted as a direct indictment).

Megan A. Fields, 29, Point Pleasant, burglary; grand larceny; conspiracy. David D. McDonald, 34, Point Pleasant, burglary; grand larceny; conspiracy.

Joshua A. Luikart, 30, Leon, first degree arson. Chad W. Sommerville, 41, Gallipolis Ferry, grand larceny (this was noted as a direct indictment).

Brent A. Beverly, 41, Logan, Ohio, fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement with reckless indifference; fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while under the influence of a controlled substance; fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement and causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jeremy W. Ables, 35, Ravenswood, fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement with reckless indifference; transferring stolen property; obstructing.

Information provided by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, II.

Grand juries typically convene in January, May and September in West Virginia.

