Henderson election set for July 28

HENDERSON — The election for the Town of Henderson is scheduled for July 28 after being postponed.

The election was slated for June 9 was changed by order of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner when the Primary Election was postponed due to COVID-19.

Residents of Henderson will elect a mayor, recorder and five council members. The term for the new officials will begin August 4.

There is one candidate seeking each seat: Jeffrey Bush for Mayor, Brandie White for Recorder, Council: Tyler L. Doss, Kent A. Doss, Phillis Bright, Donald L. Tucker and Harriet R. Wickline.

The last day to register to vote in the election is July 7. Early, in-person voting will be held July 15-25, including two Saturdays.

The deadline for town officials to receive absentee ballot applications is July 22 and the last day to deliver in person is July 27.

The election will be canvassed on August 3.

