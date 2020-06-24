Meigs reports latest COVID case

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting a third active case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a news release from the health department, this is Meigs Counties ninth case (eight confirmed, one probable) since April.

“The patient is a male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range and is not hospitalized,” the release stated. “The patient has also reported recent travel to South Carolina; however, we are unable to confirm if the virus was contracted while on his trip at this time.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we continue our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. The case and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The release also noted the following change in reported COVID-19 numbers: “The community will notice our numbers are slightly different than previously reported. This is due to a change made by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to the recent probable case who had antibody testing completed. ODH advised us the case did not meet the guidelines to be a probable case therefore it would not count as a probable in our county’s numbers.

“With this decision the MCHD has decided to report the number of positive antibody test reported to our office on our website, and social media pages. This will allow the community to see the number of individuals who have the antibody’s for COVID-19 but do not meet the states criteria for being a confirmed or probable case. These tests can be used as a tool to show the number of individuals who may have had this type of coronavirus and may have not shown the symptoms, or were not diagnosed by a provider at the time they were ill.”

The release also urged residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Also this week, Mason County reported an active lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 after health officials reported no active cases on/since May 27. Mason County’s COVID-19 total cases are at 16 (since March), with 15 of those considered recovered, according to health department officials.

Gallia County remains at nine total COVID-19 cases (since March) with six confirmed and three probable, as confirmed by the Gallia Health Department on Wednesday. Of these cases there’s been one death, and as reported earlier this month, six cases were considered recovered.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_Untitled-collage.jpg