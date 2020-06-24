Board of education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items in its regular business meeting.

All board members — Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant — were present during the meeting.

The board approved minutes from previous meetings. At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.

The board approved to delete Policy #1523-Beginning Principal Internship.

The following policies were placed on a five day review and comment period: Policy #0100-Definitions; Policy #3165-Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors by Personnel; Policy #3242-Professional Learning for Educators; Policy #3242-Professional Learning for Educators; Policy #4242-Service Personnel Staff Development; Policy #5111-Eligibility of Resident/Nonresident Students for Enrollment; Policy #5511-Dress and Grooming; Policy #5605-Discipline for Special Education Students; Policy #5610-Exclusion from Classroom or School Bus, Suspension, and Expulsion of Students; Policy #5630.01-Use of Restraint and Seclusion with Students; Policy #5710-Student Complaints; Policy #6510-Payroll Authorization; Policy #7310-Disposition of Personal Property; Policy #8510.01-Child Nutrition Standards; Policy #9120-Public Information Program.

The board approved the following professional personnel matters: The resignation of Courtney Scott, Sixth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective June 16, 2020; Grant Family Medical Leave for Abigail Bush, Teacher, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; The transfer of Vickie Bale, Physics/Chemistry Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Mathematics Teacher, Mason County Career Center, effective 2020/21 school year; The transfer of Summer Dean, 7-12 Grade General Science Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to 7-12 Mathematics Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; The transfer of Kaci Riffle, Title I Teacher, Beale Elementary, to Kindergarten Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; The employment of Kaylee Weaver, First Grade Teacher, Leon Elementary, effective for the 2020/21 school year

The following service personnel matters were approved: The reclassification in accordance with WV Code 18-A-4-8, for the 2020/21 school year: Mark Hill, Custodian (Point Pleasant Primary School) 215 days to Custodian 220 days and Tammy Mayes, Custodian (Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High) 215 days to 220 days; Transfer of Jacqueline Connolly, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Cook, New Haven Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; Transfer of Brandi Fisher, Secretary, Roosevelt Elementary, to Secretary, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Transfer of Ralph Ohlinger, Custodian, New Haven Elementary, to Custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, shift 2-10 p.m., effective July 1, 2020; employment of Jerry Deweese, Custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, Shift 2-10 p.m., effective July 1, 2020; The employment of the following Substitute Accountants for the 2020/21 school year: Katie Neal, Cheryl Hart, Nancy Warner, Danielle Bates.

The board approved the employment of the following Substitute Aides for the 2020/21 school year: Leah Starkey, Leah Kinaird, Tonia Lambert, Ann Machir, Tara Woodall, Susan Williamson, Tracey Tilka, Rachel Dunham, Patricia Gilkey, Christina Lambert, Leah Hatfield, Patricia Meadows, Shamarie Canterbury, Ruth Riggs, Heather Kersey, Vanessa Harper, Cassie Parsons, Laykin Sturgeon, Joni Young, Angela Fetty, Beth Brainard, Brittany Sayre, Dianne Wallis, Bonnie Beckner, Margaret Cade, Amy Hively, Trinity Dean, Kacee Rainey, Elizabeth Elias, Paula McCarty, Jennifer Leighton, Carla Somerville.

The board approved the employment of the following Substitute Bus Operators for the 2020/21 school year: Keith Sargent, Cody See, Gary Foley, Charles Heib, Josh Mattox, Joseph Arrington, Larry Wright, James Fetty, Eric Durst, Larry Lewis, Marlene Reynolds, Jimmy Milton, Daniel Settle.

The board approved the employment of the following Substitute Cooks for the 2020/21 school year: Beth Brainard, Dana Rodgers, Suann Watterson, April Matherly, Patricia Gilkey, Patricia Meadows, Christina Lambert, Melissa Doss, Sara Cook, Christina Rickard, Jennifer Randolph, Amy Wray, Tracey Diehl, Stacey Thompson, Heidi Stone, Linda Womack, Charlie Oldaker, Bonnie Jackie Corfee.

The board approved the employment of the following Substitute Custodians for the 2020/21 school year: Charles Blessing, Richard Ohlinger, Amber Mayes, Tim Tucker, Erma Leach, James Edmonds, Stephen Ohlinger, Wanda Balser, Jasper Pearson, Melissa Doss, Mildred McMunn, Larry Sneed, Robert Watson, David Darst, Melvin Johnson, Dorothy Coyner, Dale Dalton, Clifford Hart, William Flora.

The board approved the following: Employment of the following Substitute Maintenance Workers for the 2020/21 school year: Elijah Carper, Tim Tucker, John Brad Settle; Employment of the following Substitute Mechanics for the 2020/21 school year: Rusty Smith, Jeremiah Hoffman, Jimmy Milton; Employment of the following Substitute Secretaries for the 2020/21 school year: Leota Sang, Carrie Hale, Debra Powell, Jeannette Zopp, Leah Starkey, Rachel Dunham, Marla Cottrill, Tracy Diehl, Charity Towe, Nancy Warner, Mona Legg, Judy Ball, Debra Hilbert, Debra Sayre, Lana Rayburn, Cristi Rulen, Janie Burris, Carla Somerville.

The board approved the following extra-curricular matters: Resignation of Trinity Dean, Summer Feeding Program, effective June 5, 2020; Resignation of John Polcyn, Varsity Softball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective June 5, 2020; Resignation of John Polcyn, Varsity Volleyball, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective June 5, 2020; Resignation of Jessica Porter, Cross County Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 3, 2020; Employment of Andrew Layton, as Yearbook Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; Employment of Shawn Coleman, Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Shawn Coleman, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of James Denney, Archery Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; Employment of James Bowen, Jr High Football Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Placement of James Bown, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position; Employment of Shane Dunn, Jr High Assistant Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Placement of Thomas Foust, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Timothy Lee, Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Gavin Mattox, Assistant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Joseph Shrader, Jr High Head Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Richard Tolliver, Jr High Assistant Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Eric Barnitz, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Colton McKinney, Jr High Head Wrestling Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Randall Pearce, Varsity Golf Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Wesley Riffle, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Mike Sayre, Jr Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Troy Stewart Jr High Volleyball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of William G. Zuspan, Girls JV Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

For financial matters, the board approved the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Suttle & Stalnaker, PLLC, to assist in preparation of the Mason County Board of Education’s annual Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Contract price not to exceed $12,600. County funds will be the funding source.

The board approved a one year contract for internet service from Frontier Communications of America, Inc., according to the terms of schedule number S-0000237716, with an effective date of July 1, 2020, at the annual rate of $218,844.

The board approved USI Insurance Services, LLC, as the Agent of Record for Workers’ Compensation Insurance for the 2020/21 school year.

The renewal of Workers Compensation Insurance coverage with Travelers for fiscal year 2020-2021 was approved. Funding sources will be WV State Aid for Public Schools and the Excess Levy Supplemental Salaries & Benefits allocation in the full-year premium amount of $224,807.

The board approved the hiring of Jeffrey A. Davis, on a temporary, as needed basis, to supply additional professional accounting services as needed, effective July 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. County funds will be the funding source.

For finances, the board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $666,242.88.

The board of education’s next meeting is set for Monday, July 6 at 6 p.m. for the re-organizational meeting.

