West Virginia State Farm Museum reopens

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum has reopened to the public, six days per week.

The museum, which opened on June 10, is open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Visitors to the museum are expected to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

The museum is open for self-guided tours and rental of the kitchen and shelters. Renters of the buildings are asked to follow social distancing guidelines while they are there.

Events at the farm museum have been canceled in the last couple months, but they will be resuming in July. Schedules can change with the recommendations from health officials and updates with the pandemic. Organizers of farm museum events said they are playing it by ear.

On Saturday, July 4, there will be an antique tractor pull at 5 p.m. On Saturday, July 25, the tractor parade and show is still scheduled for 9 a.m. The parade travels from the farm museum to Point Pleasant and back.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

