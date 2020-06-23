Mason supports expanding basketball court

MASON — The Mason Town Council has agreed to back the expansion of the town’s basketball court on Second Street, after a delegation presented plans at the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Steve Ohlinger, Sarah Stover, and Becky Pearson.

Kristopher Clark, D.J. Gibbs, and Tanner Nutter presented the council with plans for the update, seeking the council’s approval and partial financial assistance. The three said they were representatives of a large group, ranging in age from adults to high school freshmen, who regularly gather at the court for games. Their plan would increase the size of the court playing surface from 38-by-66-feet, to regulation size of 50-by-90-feet. The trio estimated the cost to be $30,000.

The project would call for the removal of the current pavement and concrete base layer. Fencing would be removed, but saved for later use with additional new fencing.

New concrete surfacing would be installed, as well as timed flood lights to allow for evening play. The three noted there is presently only one street light at the court. New hoops would also be installed with tempered glass backboards.

Council members approved the plan, but told the delegation the town does not have the money for the full funding. They voted to purchase the hoops immediately, at a cost of approximately $1,600. Additional funding will be sought from grants and donations. Clark, Gibbs and Nutter are hoping the project can get underway in the spring of 2021.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to take money from city hall and place it into sidewalks to pay the town’s portion of the next sidewalk project phase. The $250,000 project will be completed mostly with grant money, with the town to provide $37,000. The phase will make the existing sidewalks handicap accessible.

In other action, the council:

Approved the renewal of the liability insurance policy as presented by Jon Parrack, agent;

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that body cameras will be purchased with a grant from Walmart;

Heard a report from Kearns regarding bank erosion on Adams Street;

Approved a trailer permit for Ronnie Johnson on Center Street, and a building permit for Rhonda Poythress for a fence;

Heard a report from Stover that only 44 percent of Mason residents have completed the 2020 U.S. Census;

Discussed borrowing the county electronic voting machines for the 2021 municipal election;

Agreed to begin charging $5 for yard sale permits with the limit being two consecutive days a month per person or residence;

Announced the Fourth of July parade will be at noon, with line-up starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot; and,

Set July meetings for the 9th and 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

