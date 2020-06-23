POINT PLEASANT — The Mayor’s Night Out free concert series returns this Friday and will feature Dale Harper and The Highlanders, of Winfield.

According to the band’s web page, they are a rock band play anything “from Haggard to Nirvana.”

The event will be at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant from 8-10 p.m.

Mayor Brian Billings said the city is encouraging social distancing between families. Billings said in the past couple weeks, families are sitting together and keeping space between the next group.

Billings said he is “pleased” with how things have been going and said that each Friday, more people are attending the Mayor’s Night Out concert.

The remainder of the Mayor’s Night Out schedule is as follows: July 3 will be Flatrock Revival playing country, rock and Blues. July 10 will be Covered by Love playing gospel. July 17 will be Beaver Creek playing rock. July 24 will be Next Level playing ’70s to present rock and dance. July 31 will be Bunkhammer playing Rock and Blues. Aug. 7 will be Paul Doeffinger. Aug. 21 will be Blue Moves playing music of Elton John, the Beatles and similar genres.

Mayor Billings said that with the cancellation of the Mason County Fair, the city is looking for for a band to play on Aug. 14 for Mayor’s Night Out.

The bands scheduled for this summer are local groups from Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Ohio, Winfield, Mason, and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Friday, Aug. 28, the week after the last Mayor’s Night Out, will be Tribute to the River at Riverfront Park.

