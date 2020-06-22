For the record: Arrests reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made May 7 – June 10: Christopher S. Wallace, 29, Henderson, daytime burglary, arrested by Lt. Varian. Mark G. Slone, 58, Leon, driving revoked DUI, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. David L. Gibbs, 50, Letart, fleeing in vehicle, driving revoked DUI, child neglect creating risk of injury, arrested by Deputy Toler. Michael R. Jones, 35, Mason, capias, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Shawn J. Smith, 36, Apple Grove, driving revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy Butler. Jared E. McClellan, 31, Henderson, domestic battery, arrested by Lt. Varian. Melony A. Belcher, 42, Toledo, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. Vallery J. Jordan, 62, New Haven, driving revoked DUI, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Toler. Aaron L. Bush, 19, Henderson, domestic battery, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson.

Kayla S. Simpkins, 36, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance, no operators, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Alysha J. Harden, 27, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Turner. Deanna M. Doss, 33, Point Pleasant, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Jaden L. Bush, 21, Henderson, DUI, child neglect creating risk of injury, arrested by Deputy Butler. Michael D. Hughes, 39, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, obstructing an officer, striking fixtures upon a highway, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy Turner. Angel L. Coughenour, 34, Columbus, Ohio, possession, arrested by Deputy Turner. Josef S. Beckner, 32, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. David E. Maynard, 56, Point Pleasant, driving revoked, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell.

Charles L. Neal, II, 38, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Toler. Brice M. Elkins, 45, Ona, driving revoked for DUI, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Toler. Robert L. Stewart, 58, Henderson, parole holder, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Kristina M. Kirker, 40, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Stephanie R. Osborne, 29, Rainelle, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Butler. Euva J. Ramsey, 36, Pomeroy, Ohio, driving suspended, arrested by Lt. Greene. Keith A. Lane, 29, Point Pleasant, strangulation, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. Larry S. Riffle, II, 41, Hartford, driving while revoked for DUI third offense, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Damien I. Dean, 23, Ashton, joy riding, arrested by Deputy Butler.

