‘Patriotic Virtual Pageant’ planned

MASON COUNTY — There will be a “Patriotic Virtual Pageant” held as a Facebook Event on July 3.

The contest does not replace the actual Liberty Fest Pageant, which coincides with Liberty Fest – the inaugural festival was held last year in downtown Point Pleasant. Organizer Delyssa Edwards said the organization will be keeping the 2019 Liberty Fest Royalty until 2021 when the festival returns for new queens to reign.

“We did not want to host a pageant this year, because the royalty would not have had an actual festival to reign over,” Edwards said. Point Pleasant City Council voted earlier this month to only host fireworks for the 4th of July holiday. Edwards said the royalty would miss out on the parade, entertainment and the festivities that Liberty Fest usually provides.

However, during the Patriotic Virtual Pageant, videos will be uploaded on the Facebook Event for judging to take place.

“Our Patriotic Virtual Pageant will be an online contest where those interested can compete for a free entry for the 2021 pageants,” Edwards said.

The deadline to enter is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. and costs $10 per contestant. Each contestant will get $5 off their entry fee in 2021. The winners of the virtual pageant will earn a free entry to compete in 2021. The winners will also be sent a tiara and recognized in the 2021 program.

The Facebook Event states that these virtual titles are not titles to be worn or promoted.

According to the event page, the age divisions include boys and girls ages 0-4 who are Mason County Residents. The following are open to West Virginia residents: Little Miss age 5-6; Little Mister age 5-6; Young age 7-9; Junior age 10-12; Teen age 13-15; and Miss age 16-21. Ms. is listed as age 22-29 for unmarried West Virginia or Ohio residents and Mrs. is listed for those 21 and older who are married in West Virginia or Ohio.

The directions for how to compete include: Patriotic Wear, which can be casual, a sundress, cocktail, etc. Pageant attire or custom outfits are not allowed. Video yourself modeling, or have someone record you using a phone. Submit the entry fee and video to Edwards.

In the video, the rules listed include no talking, add fun, upbeat music, and do not exceed 30 seconds.

“We hope this contest will still allow people to have something fun to do for the 4th of July, so it doesn’t feel like they are missing out on the pageant,” Edwards said.

Pictured is the first royal court for Liberty Fest in the inauguaral parade held last year. Royaly will retain their title for another year as the festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_IMG_1079.jpg Pictured is the first royal court for Liberty Fest in the inauguaral parade held last year. Royaly will retain their title for another year as the festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. (OVP File Photo)

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

