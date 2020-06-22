Point nominated for ‘Best Small Town Cultural Scene’

POINT PLEASANT — For the second year in a row, the City of Point Pleasant has been nominated for the title of Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

The contest is part of the 2020 10Best USA Today Readers’ Choice. Point Pleasant is one of 20 small towns selected from across the United States. Voting will continue online until June 29. The winner will be announced on July 10.

In 2019, Point Pleasant won second place in the contest.

Mason County Tourism Director Denny Bellamy said the contest is “earned advertising” for the city and county.

“We will see what kind of impact this advertising has on Main Street this year and next,” Bellamy said. “No events, so the attraction is the town of Point Pleasant this year.”

The towns were selected by an expert panel for USA Today. Voters have a total of four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. Each person can vote once per day for the entire length of the contest.

Point Pleasant’s profile on the contest page describes it as “located where the Kanawha and Ohio Rivers meet, the town of Point Pleasant is home of the Mothman – an urban legend… This quaint small town also has a vibrant arts community that is the cornerstone of showcasing the area’s history – Fort Randolph, the Mansion House Museum and the West Virginia State Farm Museum.”

The other 19 small towns that Point Pleasant is competing against include Chautauqua, N.Y., Haddonfield, N.J., El Dorado, Ark., Sheridan, Wyo., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Perham, Minn., Nashville, Ind., Occidental, Calif., Staunton, Va., Traverse City, Mich., Guthrie, Okla., Mancos, Colo., Taos, N.M., Marfa, Texas, Camden, Maine, Elk Rapids, Mich., Cedar Key, Fla., Media, Penn., Jacksonville, Ore.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

