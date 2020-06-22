‘One-of-a-Kind MRI’ installed at PVH

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Patients at the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Family Diagnostic Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital are the first to have access to enhanced comfort during Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) exams thanks to the installation of the Eastern United States’ first Vantage Orian Edition MRI Theater from Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

A press release from PVH stated, “The new MRI theater projects peaceful, virtual reality images onto a dome-shaped screen inside the bore and features exclusive PianissimoTM quiet scan technology, which helps reduce acoustic noise during the exam by 99 percent. The audio-visual features of the MRI Theater provide a truly engaging experience to help patients relax, enabling clinicians to complete MRI exams quickly and capture the high-quality images they need for accurate diagnosis and treatment.”

“We are proud to be the first hospital in the Eastern United States to make this advanced imaging technology available to the people and communities we serve. The Vantage Orian MRI delivers on all of our needs and is the perfect addition to the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Family Diagnostic Center here at Pleasant Valley Hospital. We knew we needed a new MRI system that would significantly improve comfort for our patients, while also giving our clinicians high-quality images. Our clinicians are impressed with the system’s advanced quality images and the opportunity to expand upon the types of imaging exams our facility performs. Since installing the system, even our most claustrophobic patients find the system more comfortable and extremely quiet. The new MRI Theater serves as another example of our commitment to increasing access to state-of-the-art technology for the people in the Ohio Valley Region,” stated Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO.

“Producing a better patient experience and sharp diagnostic images makes for the best possible patient outcome. The humming sound of an MRI in operation would sometimes unnerve patients. The Canon Medical Systems’ Pianissimo quiet scan technology mitigates that humming sound. Thanks to the features of this system, we have calmer and more relaxed patients (naturally, without medication) which leads to better quality scans,” stated Suresh Agrawal, radiologist.

“The MRI Theater was designed with patients and clinicians in mind, helping clinicians address some of the biggest challenges they face with MR imaging – claustrophobia and patient anxiety. The features enhance patient comfort with a unique range of audio and visual features, enabling clinicians to complete MRI exams quickly while improving patient satisfaction. Patients can watch their favorite show or project expansive virtual reality images onto a dome-shaped screen in the bore to take their attention away from the actual examination space. Patients can relax, watch Netflix, or feel like they are swimming with dolphins,” stated Connie Davis, COO.

Pleasant Valley Hospital clinicians use the Canon Medical Systems’ Vantage Orian MRI system for brain, spine, abdominal, extremity, and MRI angiography exams. The system is located at Pleasant Valley Hospital in the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Family Diagnostic Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital, with outpatient services that include diagnostic imaging (MRI, CT, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, x-ray, and mammography) laboratory, women’s health services, and a full-service breast health center. Additionally, Pleasant Valley Medical Group and specialty care physicians provide family and pediatric medicine, internal medicine, surgical services, orthopedics, oncology, cardiology, otolaryngology, ophthalmology, and podiatry.

Information provided by PVH.