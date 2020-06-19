Happy West Virginia Day!

On June 20, 1863, West Virginia became the 35th state and every June 20th, “West Virginia Day” is celebrated by those who call the Mountain State, home. Pictured are marigolds planted in the shape of the state at Kesler’s Cross Lanes in Nicholas County, near Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park. The park, which overlooks the Gauley River, commemorates the 1861 battle, and Union victory which reportedly led to the Confederate withdrawal from then western Virginia. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

