Fair Board schedules livestock shows, sale

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair Board voted during its meeting on Thursday evening to sponsor a Junior Market Livestock Show and Sale.

As previously reported by the Register, the board decided to cancel the 2020 Mason County Fair and hoped to have a three-day show and sale for 4-H and FFA members to complete their livestock projects.

Thursday evening, the board voted to have this show and sale Aug. 12-14, which is the Wednesday-Friday of the previously scheduled fair week. The board’s announcement on Facebook stated that this show and sale was decided upon under the current guidelines set forth by Gov. Jim Justice.

The announcement gave a schedule for the livestock events for the three days. All animals will be brought to the fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 11, which is the day before the shows begin.

The schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 12 will be: 9 a.m. Market Hogs; 2 p.m. Replacement Heifers; 7 p.m. Market Goats.

The schedule for Thursday, Aug. 13 will be: 9 a.m. Feeder Calves; 2 p.m. Market Lambs; 7 p.m. Market Steers.

The livestock sale will be Friday, Aug. 14 beginning at 11 a.m.

The fair board’s announcement stated that social distancing will be practiced and guidelines given by the state will be followed. There will be a daily admission of $5.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

