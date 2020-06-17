FRN discusses upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met virtually on Tuesday to discuss upcoming events.

In the FRN and Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) report, FRN Director Greg Fowler said that a new grant cycle will be starting in July. The topics for those grants include disaster response, substance abuse, family support, etc.

The Baby Pantry will be open on June 29, the last Monday of the month, from 5-7 p.m. Organizer Bree Ramey said the pantry will be outside and offer clothing items for the first time since March. Ramey said they had several requests for summer clothing items. The pantry will also have diapers and wipes, but Ramey said they ask that participants call or message ahead to order items such as those. The baby shower is scheduled for July 31, after being requested from this spring, but Ramey said it depends on the guidelines on whether or not they can have that event.

Ramey reminded the group that Wednesday is the statewide promotion day for Count Me In for the 2020 Census. This program is working from a grant to encourage everyone to complete the Census.

Fowler updated the group about the fishing rodeo from last Saturday. Fowler said there were over 100 participants and everyone followed social distancing guidelines. Fowler said the Department of Natural Resources stocked 200 pounds of catfish on Thursday before the event.

The Prevention Coalition is working on a program for fifth grade students in the county, according to Fowler. They are also working on the possibility of getting vape detectors for schools.

In the inter-agency forum, Aetna representative Debbie Hon said that they were starting community outdoor events and following guidelines and restrictions. Hon said if people needed help with their benefits, they could call the customer service line at (888) 348-2922.

Ramey, with Mountain State Healthy Families, said they will be starting in-person home visits on July 1, as long as the resident and worker agree. Employees with Mountain State began working back in the office this week, but with limited hours. Ramey said she is still taking new clients of pregnant women and children under two.

Ramey said the WorkForce West Virginia office now has a new youth case manager as of July 1. Ramey said the WorkForce offices are open.

Kayla Hawthorne

