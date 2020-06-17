Patterson to play at Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The free Mayor’s Night Out concert series will feature singer and guitarist Brent Patterson on Friday night at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

The performance will be from 8-10 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Patterson, from Southeastern Ohio, plays classic folk-rock, pop and acoustic roots music from the 1960s through the 1980s, including James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, The Eagles and more, according to Brent Patterson Music.

Patterson has played music in major cities and currently performs often at the Court Street Grill in Pomeroy, Ohio, and hosts the Court Street Grill Open Stage and Showcase series, where he promotes and works with musicians from the Mid-Ohio Valley, according to Patterson’s music pages. Patterson’s website says that he has played in venues in New York City, several places in Ohio and even Dublin, Ireland.

The remainder of the Mayor’s Night Out schedule is as follows: June 26 will be Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country music. July 3 will be Flatrock Revival playing country, rock and Blues. July 10 will be Covered by Love playing gospel. July 17 will be Beaver Creek playing rock. July 24 will be Next Level playing ’70s to present rock and dance. July 3 will be Bunkhammer playing Rock and Blues. Aug. 7 will be Paul Doeffinger. Aug. 21 will be Blue Moves playing music of Elton John, the Beatles and similar genres.

The bands scheduled for this summer are local groups from Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Ohio, Winfield, Mason, and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Friday, Aug. 28, the week after the last Mayor’s Night Out, will be Tribute to the River at the Riverfront Park.

Brent Patterson performs classic folk-rock, pop and acoustic roots music.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

