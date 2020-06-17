COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant to Poppy’s

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) recently announced Poppy’s Coffee Shop’s Court St Food Pantry program has been awarded a $6,500 COVID-19 response grant from DRP in connection with the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). Ohio Valley Bank has agreed to grant an additional $2,500 to Poppy’s Court St Food Pantry – bringing the total grant to $9,000.

A press release from DRP stated, “In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we are all being called upon to play a part in safeguarding the health of our family, friends, and neighbors. Poppy’s Coffee Shop – owned and operated by Lori Hutchinson-Hall & Greg Hall – has taken the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others by working with other tenants in the Court Street area of Downtown Gallipolis to assist with providing meals for families and children throughout. Over 3,000 bags of food have been donated and delivered to those in need across Gallia County. DRP commends Poppy’s Coffee Shop, Lori, and Greg – along with all individuals and businesses helping provide food and necessities to those with the greatest needs in Gallipolis and throughout Gallia County. DRP is also grateful for Ohio Valley Bank’s continued support and commitment to our community. You can learn more about Poppy’s Coffee Shop and the Court St Food Pantry Program on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/poppysctr”

The release continued, “The DRP board works to reinvigorate downtown Gallipolis for the community by assisting start-up businesses and revitalizing the existing businesses downtown. Since its inception in 2012, DRP has provided roughly $180,000 in grants to over 20 businesses in downtown Gallipolis. In addition to business development initiatives, DRP’s mission includes enriching the quality of life for Gallia County residents through hosting community events and providing wireless internet access at the Gallipolis City Park with the assistance of JBNets. DRP has hosted The Hoop Project 3-on-3 basketball tournament annually along with the Paw Patrol Party in the Park and the River Rat Beer & Music Festival. These events have attracted hundreds of tourists to Gallipolis whose money is spent at local establishments.”

The Downtown Revitalization Project is a member of the Gallia Community Foundation’s Family of Funds at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Gallia Community Foundation Fund was created to assist the community in growing philanthropic resources to enrich quality of life. Existing FAO Family of Funds include the Gallia Community Foundation Fund, Gallia County Arts & Culture Fund, Gallia County Fair Relocation Fund, Gallipolis Bicentennial Fund, Ohio Valley Bank Foundation Fund, Bill C Campbell Memorial Endowment, and the Downtown Revitalization Project Fund. FAO’s Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund awards grants to help nonprofits throughout Appalachian Ohio whose resources are strained due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic forcing an expansion or modification to how services are delivered.

DRP is entirely funded through private donations and fundraisers. Email info@galliadrp.com if you’re interested in donating to the Downtown Revitalization Project or applying for funding. Visit www.galliadrp.com to learn more.

Information submitted by Scott W. Saunders on behalf of DRP.