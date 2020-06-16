Meigs Co. reports latest confirmed COVID case

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting a new active case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a press release from the MCHD on Tuesday afternoon, this is Meigs County’s eighth case with six confirmed cases and two probable, since April. The patient is reportedly a male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range and not hospitalized.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals,” the press release stated. “The case and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, the MCHD also announced a probable case of COVID-19 in a person who had an antibody test performed last week. The woman, who is in the 70-79 age range tested positive for the coronavirus antibody.

“Through the disease investigation it is believed the probable case of COVID-19 occurred in January, prior to information being release by the World Health Organization and the CDC on COVID-19. At that time, the individual had been admitted to a Columbus area hospital with what are now known as the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for over a week,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a press release on Friday afternoon.

According to information provided by local health officials, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_Sentinel.jpg