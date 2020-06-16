Update on New Haven municipal election

NEW HAVEN — With the primary and Point Pleasant municipal elections now in the books, eyes turn to the New Haven municipal election, set for July 28.

Originally slated for June 9, the election date was changed by order of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner when the primary election was postponed due to COVID-19.

Residents of New Haven will elect a mayor, recorder, and five council members. The term for the new officials will begin Aug. 4.

There are two candidates seeking the mayor’s seat. They include incumbent Mayor Greg Kaylor and Phillip Serevicz.

Four women are running for recorder, including incumbent Roberta Hysell. Other candidates are Monica Mitchell, Jennifer Russell, and Rebecca Benson.

A total of nine candidates are vying for one of five council seats. All five incumbents are seeking reelection, including Roy Grimm, Matthew Shell, Steven Carpenter, Grant Hysell, and George Gibbs. Others are Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, and Bruce Adams.

Because the election day was changed, so were other election calendar dates. The last day to register to vote in the election is July 7. Early in-person voting will be held July 15 through 25, including two Saturdays, July 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline for town officials to receive an absentee ballot application is July 22, and the last day for the town to receive a hand-delivered absentee ballot is July 27. The election canvass will be held Aug. 3.

