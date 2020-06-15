Election canvass completed, winners remain ‘unchanged’

POINT PLEASANT — The primary election canvass results were declared by the Mason County Commission on Monday afternoon and, according to Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley, the local winners reported on Tuesday night, remained unchanged.

According to a statement from Cromley, “We counted 163 absentee ballots that have arrived in the office postmarked by June 9. Additionally we counted 55 provisional ballots. Should any candidate desire to do so, they may request a recount and post a $300 bond with the Clerk of the County Commission by 1:08 p.m., Wednesday June 17. Congratulations to the winners of all races and many thanks for the awesome hard working team I’m blessed to call my fellow servants in the Clerk’s Office.”

Point Pleasant City Clerk Amber Tatterson also confirmed the winners in Tuesday’s municipal election for the city remained unchanged, though the final vote totals did change from what had been reported on primary election night.

To review Tuesday night’s results prior to the canvass, revisit the Thursday, June 11 edition of the Point Pleasant Register, or go to www.mydailyregister.com.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-16.jpg

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.