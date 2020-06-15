LEPC discusses COVID response

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met virtually on Wednesday for its quarterly meeting.

During the meeting, representatives from local agencies gave updates on COVID-19 and general operations.

Lt. S. Greene with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said that call volumes have gone down since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The office is working as “normal” according to Greene. Greene said that there have been a few truck accidents since the last quarterly meeting in December, but nothing with hazardous materials.

Scott Donley reported for the emergency management office and the 9-1-1 center. Donley said they were busy delivering supplies from the National Guard for agencies, but they were getting back to “normal.” Matt Gregg, also from EMA, said they were given the task of delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare providers in the county from the Department of Homeland Security.

Gregg also said on Wednesday they received 12,000 cloth masks to assist with any PPE shortages. The emergency management center is also picking up used N95 masks to be sent off with the National Guard to be cleaned. Gregg said that most PPE vendors are getting their supply and stock back, but hospitals may not receive as many items as they order.

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the Mason County Health Department, said that all 15 COVID-19 cases in Mason County were recovered. There have been no active cased in Mason County since late May.

In the facility reports, Randy Brown from AEP Mountaineer presented the emergency action plans for dams to the committee. The plan is to have a monitoring and inspection schedule and have an action and evacuation plan in case of an emergency.

Erica Pauken from American Water said their efforts are focused on COVID-19. They have suspended all late fees and water shut offs right now.

The LEPC will elect new officers at the next meeting on Sept. 16. A Zoom meeting will be set up for those who can’t make the meeting in person.

