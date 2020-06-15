Block grant requests broken down

POINT PLEASANT — Of the $100,000 block grant from Gov. Jim Justice, around 48 percent has been requested in Mason County.

During their meeting last Thursday afternoon, the Mason County Commissioners asked Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and Emergency Medical Service (EMS), to help get information about the block grant out to the public. Commissioners said that many county residents have asked where the money is going.

Zimmerman said on Thursday, $48,470.85 has been requested of the $100,000 grant. Of the requested money, $40,822.32 has been approved and the remaining $7,648.53 has either been denied or pending approval. As of Thursday, no money has been paid out.

The Mason County EMS requested $29,651.81 and was approved for $29,051.81. The EMS office requested the money for overtime wages due to mandated isolation of other personnel, virtual continuing education, mandated inhalers, gloves, body bags, personal protective equipment (PPE) and carry bags, medicate and payroll tax and pulse oximeter readers.

The Mason County OES requested $5,349.90 and was approved for the full amount. The request was received for Tyvek suits, portable hand-washing stations, PPE, teleconference service and cleaning supplies. The OES has another invoice pending approval for $5,365.35.

Mason County Commission requested $7,648.53 and was approved for $6,420.61.

The requested money was for PPE, cleaning supplies, sink rentals, thermometers, Plexiglass and construction labor.

The City of Point Pleasant requested $821.46 and is pending approval. The requested money is for PPE and cleaning supplies.

As previously reported by the Register, the letter from the governor’s office stated that the funds can only be used to cover expenses that: “(1) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for your county or municipality; and (3) Were or will be incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-14.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.