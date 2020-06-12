Commissioners, DOH discuss Rt. 62 conditions

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met with officials with the Department of Highways (DOH) before their regular meeting on Thursday afternoon.

At the beginning of the meeting with DOH, Commission President Rick Handley asked the representatives what their plans are for the “rough patch” of Route 62 in West Columbia.

After discussion about the drainage in the area, DOH agreed to put warning signs on both ends of the section of rough road. DOH is also supposed to begin core drilling to test the type of soil and see what conditions they are dealing with.

Handley said DOH has ditched the east side of the road to prevent water from crossing the roadway. Handley said he saw the ditch work last week after a downpour and there was no water or debris crossing the road at that time.

DOH expects that it will take approximately 18 months to examine the conditions, test the material and to create a plan for the project.

During the regular meeting, commissioners recognized three high school seniors who received the county commission scholarships. The award winners were Emmie Waugh from Hannan High School, Zoe Pearson from Point Pleasant High School and Emma Tomlinson from Wahama High School.

The commission made the suggestion to allow anyone into to the courthouse for the primary election canvass on Monday, June 15 at 9 a.m. Due to restrictions for social distancing, the public will be on the second floor of the courthouse to observe. Only election workers will be in the commission room to do canvass.

Commission appointed Amy Roush to the Health Board and Diana Cromley to the Solid Waste Authority Board.

Dr. Wes Lieving will be taking the place of Dr. Curtis Pack as the Health Board Medical Director following Pack’s resignation.

Commissioners named Randall Roach as the new Litter Control Officer.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and EMS, discussed the paperwork for the grant from Gov. Jim Justice’s $100,000 block grant. Zimmerman will be releasing the information soon to the public about where the money is being allocated.

The next meeting of the Mason County Commissioners will be June 25 at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse.

Mason County Commissioners are pictured with the county commission scholarship winners. Pictured form left are Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Hannan High School graduate Emmie Waugh, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Point Pleasant High School graduate Zoe Pearson, Commissioner Rick Handley, Wahama High School graduate Emma Tomlinson and County Clerk Diana Cromley. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_commission-scholarship.jpg Mason County Commissioners are pictured with the county commission scholarship winners. Pictured form left are Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Hannan High School graduate Emmie Waugh, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Point Pleasant High School graduate Zoe Pearson, Commissioner Rick Handley, Wahama High School graduate Emma Tomlinson and County Clerk Diana Cromley. Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

