GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: June 10

Total Headage: 102

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $137.00 – $147.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $115.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $130.00 – $145.00; 400-500lbs: $120.00 – $148.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $125.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $100.00 – $135.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $131.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $112.00-$140.00; 400-600lbs: $120.00-$151.00; 600-800 pounds: $94.00 – $118.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Canner/Cutter: $24.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $850.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $560 – $1150.00

Bulls

By Weight: $69.00-$102.00

Small Animals

Hogs: $40.00 – $62.50

Comments

#2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $45.00 – $100.00