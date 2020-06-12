Nearly 100-year old tradition canceled

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — A nearly 100-year tradition in the Bend Area will be halted this year due to COVID-19.

According to Pastor John Bumgarner, “Camp Meeting” at the Union Campground near New Haven, W.Va., which began in 1922, will not be held.

Camp Meeting is normally hosted the second week of July. It is a week of preaching and singing services, featuring different speakers and singers nightly. While the tabernacle holds 500 people, many could be found sitting in the grassy areas nearby, under the large pine trees.

The decision to cancel this year’s event was made by the campground board of directors, officers and trustees.

“With everything that is going on, we thought it was the right decision for everyone’s safety,” said Pastor Bumgarner. “Please pray that things will return to normal.”

The pastor said as of now, plans are to rejoin for Camp Meeting next year. Information is updated regularly on the Facebook page “Union Camp Ground.”

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_6.13-Camp.jpg

COVID-19 cancels ‘Camp Meeting’

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.