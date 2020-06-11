BOE approved agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members were present for the meeting along with Supt. Jack Cullen.

The board approved student #490013636, as a local completer with the following courses: 762732-Career Exploration, 175E4-Elec Tech l, 1757E4-Elec Tech ll, 1758E4-Elect Tech lll.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved: the resignation of Bradley Clay, Social Studies Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 30, 2020; the transfer of Robin Casto, Fourth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to Third Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; the transfer of Kristen Hussell, Third Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, to Sixth Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; the transfer of Rachel Law, Counselor, Roosevelt Elementary, to Counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; the transfer of Jodie Page, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, to Business Education Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; transfer of Randi Watson, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Richelle Boswell, Third Grade Teacher, Leon Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Mason Hicks, 7-12 General Science Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Amber Marciano, 7-12 English/LA Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Lauren Ott, School Psychologist, Central Office, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Casey Ward, School Psychologist Intern (pending permit agreement), Central Office, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the following extra-curricular personnel matters: the employment of Josh Starkey, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Morgan Clark, Coach, Jr High Volleyball, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Chris Errett, Head Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Darrell McCoy, Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of William Mason Hicks, Jr Varsity Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Angelique Johnson, Head Varsity Track Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Mike Kloes, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Colton McKinney, Jr High Head Football Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Chris Noble, Head Varsity Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of James Pauley, Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Keith Reynolds, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Wesley Riffle, Jr High Head Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Kimberly Toth, Varsity Cheerleading Coach 1st and 2nd Half, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Matthew VanMeter, Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Marley Young, Jr High Cheerleading Coach, 1st and 2nd half, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of William R. Zuspan, Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of William R. Zuspan, 9th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,341,934.84.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for June 23 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg