Shooting investigation underway in Cheshire Township

CHESHIRE TWP. — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released information on Friday in regards to a shooting incident which reportedly occurred on Thursday, June 4, in Cheshire Township.

“At approximately 8:27 p.m, my office received a call to respond to a residence on Zuspan Road in Cheshire Township in regards to a male victim, identified as Stanley L. Little, age 76, who had sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation at his residence. Mr. Little was transported to Holzer Medical Centers Meigs branch where he was reported to be in stable condition. At this time, this incident remains under investigation. Gallia County Sheriff’s Office investigators, assisted by crime scene technicians from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, remained on scene throughout the night and through much of the morning hours processing the scene of the incident and conducting follow up investigative efforts. Further details pertaining to this investigation will be released as they become available,” stated Sheriff Champlin.