Mason to contribute to Middleport fireworks

MASON — Mason Town Council members agreed to match money raised by the Middleport Business Association to provide a July 4 fireworks display during their most recent meeting.

Attending were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Becky Pearson, Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, and Sharon Kearns.

The council voted to match up to $5,000 toward the $10,000 cost of the display. Members agreed, however, to continue efforts to garner donations in an effort to lower their contribution. Funds for the town’s portion of the fireworks will come equally from parks and coal severance budget line items. The time of the display will be announced at a later date.

A parade will also be held on Independence Day, beginning at noon. Line-up will be at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Faith Baptist Church. The parade will proceed to the fire station. Those wishing to participate should contact Colton McKinney at 304-773-5200 to sign up.

A revised ordinance regarding campers was also discussed during the meeting.

It was agreed that campers are not to be used as permanent residences. Visitors can stay in campers for a total of 28 days per calendar year, with a permit needed for each stay. There will be no charge for the permit.

Campers must be stored if not in use, and cannot be hooked to any utilities. The ordinance will be modified and presented in the future for council’s vote.

In other action, the council:

Discussed putting up American flags throughout town;

Postponed approval of a trailer permit for Center Street, pending photos of the trailer and floodplain designation;

Approved contract labor on an “as needed” basis for grass mowing;

Discussed the cleaning of neighborhoods, the recent work on a George Street ditchline, and weeding at the block wall near the park;

Agreed to purchase new benches for the park, with photos and information to be presented at the next meeting; and,

Approved a budget revision for the designation of end-of-the-year rollover funds.

The next meeting will be June 18, 6:30 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-8.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.