Hannan High School awards, scholarships

ASHTON — Hannan High School recently announced the senior awards and scholarships for the class of 2020.

In the information released by the high school, Principal Stephen Pritchard said, “I would like to congratulate each and everyone of you for your hard work and determination in achieving your goals and being recognized for it. My hope is for every student to continue pursuing their dreams and to remember to take time to celebrate along the way.”

Scholarships for the Hannan High School class of 2020 totaled to the amount of $528,950 as of May 27. Pritchard noted that addition scholarship money could be earned and announced over the summer. The following scholarships were announced:

Promise Scholarship recipients: James Chaffin, Emily Deal, Julie Fraizer, Sydnee Holley.

Marshall University Scholarships: The John Marshall Scholarship recipient: Emily Deal; The Board of Governors Scholarship recipients Julie Frazier and Sydnee Holley; The A. Michael Perry Scholarship: Austin Chaffin and Hannah Trippett; The Opportunity Grant: Kyle Fielder and Liam Forshee.

West Virginia State University Schoolarhips: The Blacka and Gold Scholarship: Bethanie Cochran, Sydnee Holley, Hanna Trippett, Emmie Waugh.

University of Charleston Freshman Scholarship: Sydnee Holley, Jasmine Rainey and Devrick Burris.

Alice Lloyd Scholarship — The Appalachian Leaders Scholarship to Casey Lowery and Chandler Starkey.

Mason County Community Foundation Scholarships: The Jack and Babs Fruth Scholarship to Sydnee Holley; The Mason County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship to Jordan Craft.

Mason County Commissioner’s Scholarship to Emmie Waugh.

Robert and Louise Claflin Scholarship to Emily Deal.

Hannan Alumni Scholarship/Don and Dorothy Sturgeon Scholarship recipients: Devrick Burris, Sheridan Camp, James Chaffin, Bethanie Cochran, Jordan Craft, Emily Deal, David Forshee, Julie Frazier, Sierra Gibas, Karria Hall, Sydnee Holley, Casey Lowery, Violet Moore, Kobe Sofa, Chandler Starkey, Hanna Trippett and Emmie Waugh.

Dr. Milton Lilly Scholarship to Sydnee Holley.

HATS Scholarships: Holley Family Memorial Scholarship to Sierra Gibas; Mid-Eastern Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel to Sydnee Holley; West Virginia TRIO Scholarship to Sydnee Holley; Andrea Bailes Scholarship to Sydnee Holley; Epperly Memorial Scholarship to Emily Deal.

The Richard Roberts “Giant Brain” Scholarship to Sydnee Holley.

The William Bales Scholarship to Bethanie Cochran.

The Holzer Health System Excellency in Science Award to Julie Frazier.

The following awards were given to the class of 2020:

WSAZ Best of the Class to Emily Deal and Sydnee Holley.

The Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal to Emmie Waugh.

Art Awards: Excellence in Art to Violet Moore and Sierra Gibas; Most Improved to Jordan Craft.

Dance Awards: Excellence in Dance III to Mackenzie Powell; Excellence and Natural Talent to Julie Frazier; Dance Ensemble Captain to Hannah Trippett; Best All Round to Emmie Waugh.

WVSSAC Sportsmanship Awards: Male Athlete to Casey Lowery; Female Athlete to Julie Frazier; Fan to Jenni Starkey.

Community and Technical Education Completers: Alexis Lloyd, Agribusiness Systems; Caleb Holley, Auto Tech; Brandon Chapman, Electrical Technology; Zachery Plants, Eectrical Technology; Aaron Smith, Electrical Techology; Noah DeWeese, Health and Therapueutic Services; Amber Lee, Health and Therapeutic Services; Devrick Burris, Hospitality and Tourism; Sierra Gibas, Hospitality and Tourism; Ashlyn Nibert, Hospitality and Tourism; McKenzie Powell, Hospitality and Tourism; Richard Chapple, Welding; Dakota Duffer, Welding.

Graduate Honors: Summa Cum Laude — James Chaffin, Emily Deal, Julie Frazier, Sierra Gibas, Karria Hall and Sydnee Holley. Magna Cum Laude — Bethanie Cochran, Alexis Lloyd, Hannah Trippett and Emmie Waugh. Cum Laude — Sheridan Camp, Jordan Craft, Liam Forshee, Kaitlin Lloyd, Violet Moore, Jasmine Rainey and Chandler Starkey.

