BOE selects PVH for sports medicine contract

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved the selection of Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) to provide sports clinics and athletic trainers for the county schools.

The decision was made on Tuesday night after hearing from eight people and a discussion with board members.

Ultimately, the motion was passed 4:1 with Board Vice President Meagan Bonecutter voting against the motion to hire PVH.

During her comment to the public and board, Bonecutter said the decision was difficult and she had prayed about how she would vote for a week. Bonecutter said she could not understand why the board needed to cut one of the hospitals out completely. In the past years, both PVH and Holzer have served the school system at the same time in different high schools. Bonecutter said she did not see the reason why they had to select one of the health systems.

Bonecutter added that both hospitals and sports medicine teams did fantastic work with the students and were both there financially and emotionally.

Other board members, including Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe said that they did not think the school system would lose with either choice of a medical team.

The board heard from eight people who wanted to express their opinions about either Holzer or PVH. Seven of those delegations were speaking in favor of Holzer. Many of the speakers were parents of student athletes or coaches.

Those in favor of Holzer getting the athletic training contact said that Dr. Kelly Roush was trusted with their students and athletes. They said that Dr. Roush was “dedicated” and made herself available around the clock. A couple speakers said they were concerned about losing Dr. Roush as the sports medical professional. One parent said his child told him that they didn’t want to be seen by anyone but Dr. Roush.

David Darst, head football and boys track coach at Point Pleasant High School, spoke in favor of PVH. Darst said he listened to the presentations from both medical teams last week and he left feeling “excited” and “impressed” by PVH’s proposal and what they wanted to do for the student athletes in Mason County.

The contract will begin July 1, 2020 and continue through June 30, 2025.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

