Detroit man arrested on drug charge; Bond set at $250,000

SUTTON TWP. — A Detroit man was arrested early Tuesday morning on a first-degree felony possession of heroin chage following a search at an area residence.

Sheriff Keith Wood announced, in a news release, that a search warrant was conducted in the 30,000 block of Pine Grove Road in Sutton Township on June 2. Sheriff Wood reported agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs, with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, secured a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley.

Wood stated that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team made entry into the residence at 12:35 a.m. with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs. Several subjects were detained until a complete search of the residence and property was completed.

“During the search of the residence agents seized over 50 grams of heroin with a street value of $11,000, over $13,000 in cash, prescription medication, marijuana, a firearm, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia,” stated the news release from Sheriff Wood.

Arrested at the scene was Dashaun Jeremiah Bear, age 24, of Detroit, Michigan. Bear is being housed in the Middleport Jail on a felony of the first degree for possession of heroin. More charges are pending once the investigation is completed. Wood also noted there will be additional charges on persons detained at the scene once the investigation is completed.

Bear appeared before Judge Mick Barr on Tuesday with bond set at $250,000 without 10 percent permitted.

In the news release, Sheriff Wood stated that he would “like to take this opportunity to thank the following agencies for the combined efforts of taking down this large-scale drug dealer in Meigs County.”

Law enforcement personnel from the following agencies that participated in this operation were the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County West Virginia Bureau of Investigations, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia – Meigs, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley and Sheriff Wood with deputies of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash, suspected drugs, a weapon and other items were reportedly seized during a search of a residence on Pine Grove Road early Tuesday morning. Courtesy of the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.