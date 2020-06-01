Latest early voting numbers, information

POINT PLEASANT — The Primary Election in West Virginia is one week away and Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley gave an update on voting in the county so far.

As of 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Cromley said 281 people had voted early. Early voting began on Wednesday, May 27 and will go through Saturday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

Cromley’s office has sent 4,598 absentee ballots as of Monday morning. Of those, 3,377 have been returned and 1,221 are still out.

Cromley said all absentee ballots need to be post-marked by June 9, election day. If voters show up to the polls in person on election day, they will have to vote a provisional ballot, no matter if they have the absentee ballot with them or not.

To request an absentee ballot, the request application needs to be in Cromley’s office by Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Cromley said that poll workers have been trained and all 30 precincts will be open next Tuesday for the primary election.

“Based on early voting and the past, as goes early voting goes election day, so I would not anticipate a large turn out, but I could be wrong,” Cromley said. “This is all unprecedented. Based on the numbers that have already been returned, I’m not sure if we’ll have a lot of people go out that day or not.”

The following is an updated list of candidates that will be on the ballot on June 9. This updated candidate list is provided by the offices of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Assessor: Ron Hickman-D; Sally Smith-D; Aimee Duncan-R.

Magistrate: Paul E. Watterson-Div.1; Steve Tarbett-Div. 1; Melanie Sang-Div.2

Commissioner: Rick Handley-D; Thomas Mayes-R.

Sheriff: Jason Jeffers-D; Marc Kearns-D; Curtis McConihay-R; Corey Miller-R; Ronald Spencer-D; William Keefer-R; Jeffery B. Pelfrey-D

Board of Education: Meagan Bonecutter-Dist.3; Cassidy Duffer-Dist. 4; Rhonda Tennant-Dist.1.

Prosecuting Attorney: Seth Gaskins-R; Tanya Handley-D.

Conservation District Supervisor: Jeremy Grant.

There were no candidates who filed for County Surveyor.

The two Board of Education members who are elected during the primary election will take office on July 1, 2020. The Conservation District Supervisor will take office on July 1, 2020. Magistrate candidates will be elected during the primary, but will not take office until January 1, 2021.

All other offices will select a candidate per political party and move on to the general election on Nov. 3.

The following list, provided by the Secretary of State’s office, contains the state and national candidates:

President: Donald Trump, R-Palm Beach, Fla.; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R-San Diego, Calif.; Bob Ely, R-Lake Forest, Ill.; Matthew J. Matern, R-Los Angeles, Calif.; Joe Walsh, R-Mundelein, Ill.; Bill Weld, R-Canton, Mass.; Michael Bennet, D-Denver, Colo.; Joseph Biden, D-Wilmington, Del; Michael Bloomberg, D-New York; Pete Buttigieg, D-South Bend, Ind; John Delaney, D-Potomac, Md.; Tulsi Gabbard, D-Kailua, Hawaii; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minneapolis, Minn.; Deval Patrick, D-Richmond, Va.; David Rice, D-Parkersburg, W.Va.; Bernie Sanders, D-Burlington, Vt; Tom Steyer, D-San Francisco, Calif; Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, Mass.; Andrew Yang, D-New York, N.Y.

U.S House of Representatives: Carol Miller, R-Huntington; Russell Siegel, R-Lewisburg; Paul Davis, D-Huntington; Jeff Lewis, D-Milton; Hilary Turner, D-Huntington; Lacy Watson, D-Bluefield.

U.S. Senate: Larry Butcher, R-Washington; Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston; Allen Whitt, R-Kenna; Richard Ojeda II, D-Holden; Richie Robb, D-South Charleston; Paula Swearengin, D-Sophia.

Governor: Jim Justice, R-Lewisburg; Shelby Fitzhugh, R-Martinsburg; Michael Folk, R-Martinsburg; Brooke Lunsford, R-Salt Rock; Charles Sheedy, Sr., R-Cameron; Doug Six, R-Burton; Woody Thrasher, R-Bridgeport; Douglas Hughes, D-Logan; Jody Murphy, D-Parkersburg; Ben Salango, D-Charleston; Stephen Smith, D-Charleston; Ron Stollings, D-Danville.

Secretary of State: Mac Warner, R-Charleston; Natalie Tennant, D-Charleston.

Auditor: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor, D-St. Albans; John McCuskey, R-Charleston.

State Treasurer: John D. Perdue, D-Cross Lanes; Riley Moore, R-Harpers Ferry.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Bob Beach, D-Morgantown; WM J.R. Keplinger, D-Moorefield; Dave Miller, D-Tunnelton; Kent Leonhardt, R-Fairview; Roy Ramey, R-Lesage.

Attorney General: Patrick Morrisey, R-Harpers Ferry; Sam Petsonk, D-Edmond; Isaac Sponaugle, D-Franklin.

Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals: Tim Armstead, Div. 1; David Hummel, Jr., Div1; Richard Neely, Div. 1; Jim Douglas, Div. 2; Kristina Raynes, Div. 2; Joanna Tabit, Div. 2; William Wooton, Div. 2; Lora Dyer, Div. 3-unexpired term; John Hutchison, Div. 3-Unexpired term; Bill Schwartz, Div. 3-unexpired term.

State Senate, District Four: Amy Grady, R-Leon; Mitch Carmichael, R-Ripley; Jim Butler, R-Gallipolis Ferry; Bruce Ashworth, D-Ripley.

House of Delegates 13th District: Scott Brewer, D-New Haven; David Caldwell, D-Buffalo; Scott Cadle, R-Letart; Robert Marchal, R-Letart; Joshua Higginbotham, R-Poca; James Kennedy, R-Ravenswood; Jonathan Pinson, R-Point Pleasant.

House of Delegates 14th District: Levi Billiter, D-Point Pleasant; Chris Yeager, D-Southside; Brian Scott, R-Milton; Johnnie Wamsley II, R-Point Pleasant.

Residents of the City of Point Pleasant will vote on the following candidates in the upcoming municipal election:

Republicans: Council members at-large: Robert McMillan and Jay Parrack; City Council: First Ward: Corrie Fetty. Second Ward: Paul Knisley. Third Ward: Teshia Porter. Fourth Ward: Incumbent Leigh Ann Shepard. Fifth Ward: Nathan Wedge. Sixth Ward: Incumbent Judy Holland. Seventh Ward: Diana Hall. Eighth Ward: Monica Sayre; Mayor: Incumbent Brian Billings; City Clerk: Incumbent Amber Tatterson.

Democrats: Council members at-large: Gabe Roush and Brad Deal; City Council: First Ward: no nominee. Second Ward: Marcia Finley. Third Ward: Cody Greathouse. Fourth ward: no nominee. Fifth Ward: no nominee. Sixth Ward: no nominee. Seventh Ward: David Morgan. Eighth Ward: no nominee; Mayor: Jerrie Howard; City Clerk: no nominee. Dylan Handley is also running for council as an independent to represent the eighth ward.

Those elected on June 9 will begin four-year terms on July 1 for the City of Point Pleasant.

