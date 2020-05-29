A letter to students while learning at a distance

POINT PLEASANT — Vickie Workman, the principal at Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS), wrote to every single student to let them know they are not alone and everyone is in this together.

Workman mailed hand-written, personalized letters to all students — over 280 of them — to show that she misses them and is thinking about them.

“True joy is only found when we give to others,” Workman said. “It soothed my soul as I wrote each letter, praying for the tiny hands and hearts that would be opened when the letter arrived at their home.”

Workman said that each letter was slightly different and personalized, but most included Workman telling them that they were missed, encouraging them to keep reading and learning, reminding them to be good and referencing online learning that Workman observed.

PPPS houses preschool through second grade students. Workman said that in the second graders’ letters, she encouraged them to be excited to go to their new school in the fall.

Workman said she felt it was important to send the letters to students during this time because she was sure some children have been feeling anxiety and confusion.

“Realizing that if I’m struggling, I’m sure the children are as well,” Workman said. She also said that she felt a sense of helplessness.

Workman said that she has observed several of the online classrooms, which allows her to engage further with her students.

“I have witnessed first hand the resilience of our students, the power of our parents, the bond of our families and the awesomeness of our teachers,” Workman said.

Workman said it is her goal to ensure that the students of PPPS know they are loved and missed.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

