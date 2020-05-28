Animal shelter reopens with limitations

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Animal Shelter is now open with limitations.

The shelter will be open noon – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. The shelter announced that it will be open by appointment only, but shelter manager, Judy Oliver, said people can come to the shelter during open hours, but the door will be locked. Oliver said there are signs posted at the shelter stating to knock on the door or call the office.

Oliver said masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are available for those who need to enter the shelter. The shelter will be accepting animals.

For those who are wanting to adopt an animal, Oliver said they have a few dogs available. Shelter staff worked to get most of the dogs to rescues so they did not have to stay in the shelter during a long period of time while it was closed.

Oliver said there were no cats at the shelter until this week when they received a mom and kittens, but they are not old enough to go to new homes right now. Oliver said there will be a few kittens returning to the shelter from foster homes on Monday and will be looking for new homes.

As a reminder, Oliver said all animals will be spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter.

The dog warden has continued to pick up dogs while the shelter was closed.

Oliver said she expects the shelter to be full soon, now that people know it is open. The shelter is still taking donations of cat and dog food. No volunteers will be accepted until further notice.

For questions or more assistance, call the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

