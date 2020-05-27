Mason Council discusses July 4th plans

MASON — Independence Day activities were discussed when the Mason Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Attending were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Steve Ohlinger, Sarah Stover, and Becky Pearson.

According to Dennis, there will be a parade on July 4, but no festivities will be held at the park. The mayor said this is not due to COVID-19, but had been decided following the holiday last year.

Fireworks were also discussed. The town donates to the Middleport association annually for a joint July 4 display. The mayor said the association has been contacted to see if the fireworks were scheduled again for this year, but has not heard back. If the display is cancelled, the council mulled taking funds from the parks budget to purchase a smaller event.

Council members talked about holding a “summer fun day” later in the season, with inflatables for the children at the park. Also at the park, the band “Next Level” has been booked for June 26.

Budgets for both the water and sewer departments were approved at the meeting for fiscal year 2020/2021.

The water budget is in the amount of $369,277.60. It includes $193,560.40 for operating and maintenance expenses; $8,900 for payroll taxes; and the remainder for bond payments.

The total for the sewer budget is $253,230.00. It includes $150,253.81 for operating and maintenance; $5,500 for payroll taxes; and the remainder for bond payments.

In other action, the council:

Approved the hiring of Jacob Roub as an uncertified police patrolman;

Did not sign the annual agreement with the county health department pending further investigation;

Discussed possible amendments to the trailer/camper ordinance, with no action taken; and,

Dropped the invoice issued last year to Heath Engle, mayoral candidate, for expenses incurred after the former election and recount of ballots.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, right, is pictured as he administers the oath of office to new Patrolman Jacob Roub recently. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.28-Mason.jpg Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, right, is pictured as he administers the oath of office to new Patrolman Jacob Roub recently. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

