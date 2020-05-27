OVB donates masks to Holzer facilities

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Holzer Health System recently received a donation of masks from Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) for use in its facilities.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to Ohio Valley Bank for their donation of masks for our facilities,” Brent Saunders, chairman, Board of Directors, Holzer Health System, said. “From a Community First entity to our Community Health System, we are proud to provide quality care for our friends, family and neighbors.”

Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO, Ohio Valley Bank, said, “At Ohio Valley Bank, we are dedicated to putting Community First. Most of the time that means being open when you need us and providing the services to get the job done. But in times like these, it also means thinking beyond the teller line and giving a helping hand to do what we can to protect our community.”

“Masks are a vital part of providing safe care for our communities,” shared Dr. Michael Canady, MD, CEO, Holzer Health System. “This donation will further assist our system to continue opening services and providing quality care for our patients. We appreciate the thoughtfulness of Ohio Valley Bank and their generous donation.”

