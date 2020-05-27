OVB ‘BANKit’ recognizes program winners

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The 2019-20 academic year was certainly different, but thanks to support from area teachers and schools, Ohio Valley Bank was once again able to offer the BANKit program.

OVB partnered with area high schools in Ohio and West Virginia to present the program, which brings real life banking lessons to the classroom. Lessons are presented throughout the entirety of the academic year or semester. Created in 2010, OVB BANKit utilizes a game format, where students open mock bank accounts, including savings, checking, money market and certificate of deposit. Students also have the option to both buy and sell shares of Pseudosoft stock, the fictional OVB BANKit company. In addition, students draw a “Real Life” card for each BANKit session, which may provide them with unexpected cash or force them to pay a bill. Students are expected to manage their accounts throughout the program with the goal being to end the year with the highest portfolio total.

OVB BANKit features a variety of banking lessons, including:

1. Bank account types

2. Check writing as well as basic bank paperwork, including deposits and withdrawals

3. Credit/Credit Scores/Credit Reports

4. Debit vs. Credit

5. Budgeting

6. Identity Theft

While this school year presented challenges due to flu outbreaks in February and eventual closures due to COVID-19, thanks to cooperation with partnered teachers, the program was still able to wrap in an adjusted format. Teachers were sent BANKit materials and lessons to include in their distance learning plans, while student portfolio totals were updated and adjusted to close out the academic year. OVB Financial Literacy Leader Hope Roush commended area teachers for being both flexible to work with as well as their efforts to still have a successful BANKit year.

“The teachers and schools we partner with for OVB BANKit have always been very welcoming and excellent to work with. This year was quite different, but we were able to make things work. I am still proud to recognize this year’s program winners,” Roush said. “I appreciate the work our area teachers do not only with our program, but also with their own class curriculum. Our teachers have stepped up in a time of crisis to make sure our area kids continue to get an education. That is the epitome of Community First, which is something we value very much at OVB.”

OVB BANKit reached students at Gallia Academy High School and River Valley High School in Ohio as well as Point Pleasant High School and Wahama High School in West Virginia. Due to scheduled visits being canceled with school closures, South Gallia High School and Mason County Career Center BANKit sessions were unable to be completed, however both schools are still valued partners with the program. Approximately 352 students completed the program this academic year.

Once again, this year’s OVB BANKit program was competitive across the board. All participating students did a great job, however, a few stood out as the overall BANKit winners at their respective schools.

Congratulations to the following school winners:

1. River Valley High School (semester 1): Elijah Garnes

2. River Valley High School (semester 2): Shaelyn Huffman

3. Gallia Academy High School: Brant Rocchi

4. Point Pleasant High School: Cheyenne Durst

5. Wahama High School: Wesley Plants

Individual classroom winners also included the following students:

1. River Valley High School: Nathan Brown, Morissa Barcus, Ethan Campbell and Eric Swartz

2. Gallia Academy High School: Yahshua Parks, Aryan Cox, Grantland Bryan and Tristan Preece

3. Point Pleasant High School: Brady Sayre, Blake Towe, Caleb Stewart and Kaydean Ella

4. Wahama High School: Kody Hollis, Chris Jones and Dalton Berkley

Winners are typically awarded a prize at the end of the program, however as final in person visits were canceled, prizes were either awarded as bonus points to final class grades or will be presented during the upcoming academic year.

Finally, OVB also wants to give special recognition to South Gallia High School’s Jeff Fowler, who will be retiring this month after many years of incredible service to his community and students. Fowler has been a wonderful support system for OVB’s education programs, especially BANKit, and will be greatly missed.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Mr. Fowler over these past several years. When I started this job, he welcomed me into his class as if we were old friends. He is supportive of BANKit as well as OVB. He always brought his students to the bank’s annual shareholders meeting as he not only wanted them to learn, but also wanted to stress the importance of community. I, along with my fellow OVB bankers, wish him a happy, well deserved retirement,” Roush said.

For more information on OVB BANKit and other financial education programs, e-mail hdroush@ovbc.com. Also, be sure to check out our new Virtual Classroom, https://www.ovbc.com/kids/virtual-classroom, which has a variety of financial lessons and activities.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and based in Gallipolis, operates 16 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com.

Submitted by Hope Roush on behalf of OVB.