Early voting underway

POINT PLEASANT — Early voting in West Virginia is underway until June 6.

The in-person early voting, which began this morning (Wednesday), will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the courthouse. Voters can come in on Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. On the two Saturdays, May 30 and June 6, voters can cast ballots from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Voters will enter through the Sixth Street entrance, but those needing a handicapped entrance can still go through security on the Main Street entrance. A sheriff’s deputy will be helping to check voters in at the Sixth Street entrance.

Mason County Clerk Diana Cromely said that only four voters will be allowed in at one time.

“It may take a little time, so we just ask everyone to be patient,” Cromley said, “but we’re going to get them through.”

Before entering the courthouse, all employees and visitors will have their temperature checked and it must be below 99.9 degrees. Cromley said that they will have masks and gloves for voters to wear while using the machines. Hand sanitizer will also be available. Employees will work to clean surfaces between voters.

Cromley said the machines were tested before the commissioners meeting last Thursday. This year, the voting machines are a little different than past years, but still very similar, Cromley said. They will still have a touch screen, but will print a ballot after a voter makes their selections. The voter should look over the ballot and then a poll worker will insert it into a scanner.

The in-person primary election day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 in West Virginia.

