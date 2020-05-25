PPHS Senior Parade approved

POINT PLEASANT — The parade for the 2020 Point Pleasant High School seniors has been approved by Mason County Health Officer, Dr. Curtis Pack, DO.

The Senior Parade will take place on Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m., which was the originally planned graduation date and time for Point Pleasant.

“We’re encouraging and inviting parents, friends and neighbors to come join us for this parade,” Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said.

Billings said parade participants will line up at the site of the old high school and are to remain in their vehicles, as per guidelines from the Mason County Health Department.

Billings said the parade will go north toward the current high school and circle around the parking lot. The graduating seniors will be at the high school standing by their photos in the lot.

“It’s not going to be a gathering or a speaking event or have any of the sort,” Billings said. “It’s just to let (the seniors) know that we honor them on this day of their graduation.”

The graduation for Point Pleasant High School is scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

