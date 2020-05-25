Commissioners discuss reopening, election

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon to discuss opening the courthouse and approve hiring of an employee.

The commissioners announced that the courthouse will be opening to the public on Tuesday, May 26. All employees and visitors will have their temperature checked before entering the building. A full explanation of the guidelines for reopening were printed in Saturday’s edition of the Register and can be found online.

Commissioners approved Amy Wymer as a custodian in the courthouse and said she will begin the position soon.

Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said that her office is still sending absentee ballots out to voters. Poll workers for the primary election will begin training next week. Cromley reminded commissioners of in-person early voting, which begins May 27 and continues until June 6. The in-person West Virginia Primary Election will be June 9.

Commission President Rick Handley announced it was EMS Appreciation Week and on behalf of the entire commission thanked the county EMS crews for their service.

Handley also said they recently spoke with a company about creating a website for the courthouse. The commissioners hope to hear more about this in four to six weeks concerning their options.

Commissioners Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, wished the best of luck to the Class of 2020 graduating seniors in the county. Handley said they would announce the three scholarship winners sponsored by the commissioners, after the schools held their awards ceremonies.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is scheduled for June 11 at 4 p.m.

Commissioners tested the ballot boxes at the courthouse before the meeting on Thursday. Pictured from left are Commissioner Sam Nibert, County Clerk Diana Cromely, Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley, and Point Pleasant City Clerk Amber Tatterson. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_commission.jpg Commissioners tested the ballot boxes at the courthouse before the meeting on Thursday. Pictured from left are Commissioner Sam Nibert, County Clerk Diana Cromely, Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley, and Point Pleasant City Clerk Amber Tatterson. Mason County Commission | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

