Mason County Courthouse opens May 26

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Courthouse will open to the public on Tuesday, May 26.

The county commissioners and Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and EMS, released a plan for opening the courthouse to the public. The plan was approved by Dr. Curtis Pack, DO, Mason County Health Officer.

The public opening plan states, “All VISITORS, following the guidance of the Chief Health Officer of Mason County, Dr. Curtis Pack, will be medically screened prior to entry. If a visitor does not meet the medical screening recommendations, they will be asked not to enter and handle their business via telephone, email, website or return when they are feeling better. Inside the courthouse, it is strongly recommended that visitors have face coverings, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. There will be hand washing stations and hand sanitizer stations available for use inside and outside of the courthouse.

“EMPLOYEES, VENDORS AND ELECTED OFFICIALS, will be medically screened prior to entry. In the common areas of the courthouse, employees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. When in their offices or behind PPE barriers, employees are not required to wear face coverings, but still recommended.

“A copy of the medical screening has been signed and approved by the Chief Health Officer and Mason County Commission and will be available for viewing at the entrance.

“Additional door screening personnel will be posted to help streamline the entry process into the building and answer any questions that may come up with screening.”

The medical screening signage states that all employees and visitors will have their temperatures checked at the entry of the courthouse. Body temperature must be under 99.9 degrees to be granted access inside.

Additionally, everyone must answer “no,” stating they do not have the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, body aches, headache, abdominal pain, runny nose, or contact to a positive COVID-19 patient within the last 14 days.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-31.jpg