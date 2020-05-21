For the record: Sentencings announced

Gallia County (Ohio) Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, via press releases, announced the recent sentencings of several individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court in May. Included in the sentencings were the following residents of Mason County:

Travis J. Efaw, 32, of Ashton, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Robbery, a felony of the second-degree. Efaw was sentenced to a minimum period of six years and a maximum period of nine years. Upon his release from prison, Efaw will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

James Kirker, Jr., 28, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Breaking and Entering and Vandalism, felonies of the fifth-degree. According to the press release from Holdren, Kirker has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term. At the time of this crime, Kirker had felonies pending in two other jurisdictions, the release stated. Kirker was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Roy J. See, 55, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to report to his probation officer as ordered. See was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals to Manufacture Methamphetamine, a felony of the third-degree.

Michael R. Voreh, 58, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (approximately 30 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony of the second-degree. At the time of this offense, Voreh was on probation in the Gallipolis Municipal Court and had pending felony charges in Mason County, West Virginia. Voreh received a mandatory minimum prison term of six years and a maximum term of nine years. Upon his release from prison, Voreh will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Sheena C. Stutler, 31, of Leon, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in an amount equal or greater than five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second-degree. Stutler received a mandatory minimum prison term of four years and a maximum term of six years. Upon her release from prison, Stutler will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

