MOVC to offer orientation, ACT testing

POINT PLEASANT — The Marshall University Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) is offering its own orientation for some students and ACT testing for high school seniors.

MOVC Director Homer Preece said the orientation is available for students who want to major in social work or nursing.

“If a student has another major and has completed the virtual orientation and they want to adjust or change their schedule to courses here at MOVC, we will try and schedule them during these days as well,” Preece said.

In a statement released by Preece, he said “I hope that all of you are doing well and staying healthy during this COVID-19 virus. I wanted to let you know that I have some positive information to share with you …

“First, for your graduating seniors — especially for the ones that are planning on attending the MOVC. During these times it may be difficult for parents to send their children to a large campus. We are a perfect campus for them to attend. This way they are able to come home each and every day, plus we have small class sizes, so they get more individualized attention. We offer general education classes for all of the majors at Marshall, as well as the entire four years of Social Work and Nursing. For those wanting to major in Social Work or the BSN in nursing, we will be doing our own orientation. These students do not have to attend the orientation in Huntington. Here are the dates and times for MOVC’s orientation: June 2 at 9 a.m. – noon (Wednesday); June 3 at noon – 3 p.m. (Thursday); July 7 at noon until 3 p.m. (Tuesday); July 9 at 9 a.m. until noon (Thursday); Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. until noon (Tuesday); Aug. 5 at noon until 3 p.m. (Wednesday).

The statement included:

“In order to keep everyone safe during these orientation times we are requesting that each student call MOVC (304-674-7200) and register for a specific time. We will have appointments every 30 minutes so there will never be more than two students here at any one time. Once they arrive, we are asking they call our office at 304-674-7200 and we will escort each student in one at a time. When they call to schedule their appointment, we will need for them to give us their 901 student number or their birthday. This way we will be prepared for their appointment and things will run much smoother. We will also request for them to bring their own face mask, to ensure their safety.”

Preece said that the MOVC had two face-to-face classes scheduled for the summer sessions, but those have since been converted to online classes. The MOVC and Marshall University are planning for face-to-face classes in the Fall 2020 term, which begins Aug. 24.

“Keep in mind that, with this virus, you have to be flexible,” Preece said. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff are of the utmost importance.”

Preece’s statement went on to say “The second thing is the Residual ACT Test. With national tests being cancelled at the end of the semester, many students did not have time to take either the ACT or SAT test. We will be giving the Residual ACT for anyone wanting to attend Marshall University, at any of our campuses. Again, they will need to call and schedule a testing time. Here are the dates for the Residual ACT test: June 4, June 18, July 2 and Aug. 6.

“They will need to arrive by 11:15 a.m. and bring the following items: check or money order for $60 made out to Marshall University, photo ID (such as a driver’s license), #2 lead pencils, and a calculator (cannot be a scientific calculator). We will have their scores by 9:30 a.m. the next morning. Keep in mind that we are limited to 15 students on each of the dates listed, so call early to schedule you testing day.

“If you have any questions, please call our office between 9:00AM and 3:30PM Monday through Friday. We have a limited staff working these days. If you get our voice mail please leave a message, with your name and number, and we will return your call as soon as we can. You may also email us at movc@marshall.edu and we will respond to your email as soon as we can. Stay safe!”

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert addresses those gathered for the 25th anniversary of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center last fall in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Brittany Hively | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_Gilbert.jpg Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert addresses those gathered for the 25th anniversary of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center last fall in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Brittany Hively | Courtesy)

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.