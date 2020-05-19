Crews celebrate EMS Appreciation Week

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) is celebrating EMS Appreciation Week.

EMS Appreciation Week began on Sunday, May 17 and will run through Saturday, May 23.

Elisabeth Lloyd, who works on community involvement for Mason County EMS, said meals are planned throughout the week for the crew. They will be having a week of celebration, Lloyd said.

The appreciation week is to show the crews that they matter and what they do matters. Lloyd said they use the week as an awareness week to show the community what EMS workers do. EMS workers work 24 hours per day, 365 days in the year, Lloyd said.

One way for the community to show appreciation for EMS workers, is simply saying “thank you.”

“We love what we do,” Lloyd said. “We love that we get to serve the community. We love our patients. We’re passionate about our jobs and we do this because we love it.”

This is the 46th annual National EMS Week. According to the website for the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), EMS Week was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford.

This year, five days of EMS Week have a theme that represents the diverse nature of EMS.

Monday – EMS Education Day; Tuesday – Safety Tuesday; Wednesday – EMS for Children Day; Thursday – Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed); Friday – EMS Recognition Day.

For more information on NAEMT go to https://www.naemt.org/

