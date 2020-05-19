PVH announces reopening wellness center gym

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital’s (PVH) Wellness Center gym will start a phased approach to safely reopen on Wednesday, May 20. The plan addresses the current and ongoing needs of gym patrons in accordance with national and West Virginia guidance.

“Pleasant Valley Hospital and Wellness Center is dedicated to delivering a healthy way of life to our community, and with a carefully planned and phased approach, we will begin to reopen the Wellness Center gym Wednesday, May 20. Each of us will play an important role in making the PVH Wellness Center a safe place for us all. Please be aware that there will be some changes in your experience, all of which are designed with your safety in mind. We are excited to welcome you back,” stated Amy Mullins, director of Therapy Services and the Wellness Center.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Weekend hours and classes are not available at this time.

Patrons must schedule a one-hour session to work out. To schedule a session, please call 304-675-7222.

Patrons may only enter at the front of the Wellness Center Building where temperature checks and screenings will occur (the side of the building facing Jackson Avenue).

Patrons are required to bring and wear appropriate face coverings, as per CDC guidelines, during their workout session.

Pleasant Valley Hospital appreciates your help and understanding as we walk through this time together. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Pleasant Valley Wellness Center, please call 304-675-7222.

Information submitted by PVH.