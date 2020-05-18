Krodel campground reopening to additional visitors

POINT PLEASANT — Krodel Park is currently open with limited operations and access.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the campground has been open to in-county residents only. The city is hoping to open the campground to any West Virginia resident on Thursday, May 21 when Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan enters week four.

Billings said the restrooms and clubhouse are closed, as well as shelter houses and gazebos. The walking path is open for people to exercise and the pond is open for fishing. Gov. Justice announced last month that the free fishing would continue through the end of May for residents.

Billings said city officials hope that when people visit Krodel, they distance themselves from others and wear a mask.

Kayak rentals at Krodel will open on Friday, May 29. The Yak-Shack will be open on Wednesdays – Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Billings said that the boats and paddles will be cleaned before and after each use.

The concession stand will be open with individually wrapped products.

Billings said that all necessary precautions will be taken for the safety of the community. All employees will be wearing gloves and makes.

The splash pad will not open until Billings receives word from the Mason County Department of Health.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

