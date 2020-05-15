Yard sales permitted in Point

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant and the Mason County Department of Health (MCHD) are allowing yard sales to take place, as long as they follow guidance from officials.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings announced that residents can have yard sales after obtaining a permit from the city. Billings made the announcement after speaking with Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the MCHD

Thomas said that residents should follow the guidance from the governor about social distancing and keep six feet apart. There should be no more than 10 people at a yard sale at one time. Thomas also said that everyone should have a face covering on and hand sanitizer should be available for use. The resident hosting the yard sale should have signs stating these guidelines.

Point Pleasant In Bloom postponed its annual city-wide yard sale until Sept. 5. In a statement on their Facebook page, organizers from Point Pleasant In Bloom said they hope to have a large turnout in September. The announcement also said that New Haven will be having its yard sale on June 6.

Kayla Hawthorne

