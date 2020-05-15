New Haven Town Hall to reopen

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Town Hall will reopen to the public Monday, and the first in-person council meeting held, since COVID-19 closed offices in March.

According to Recorder Roberta Hysell, regular business hours of Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., will resume Monday. There will be certain requirements for entering the building, however.

Hysell said only one customer is allowed in the building at one time. Others will wait on the porch for their turn.

Town hall office workers had previously been in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to process water payments and other necessary business. Payments were made by mail or through a drop slot in the door, both of which remain available.

The council will also meet Monday for the first time in person since March. All required matters, such as voting to pay bills, were done by telephone, Hysell said.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Only one person wishing to address the council will be allowed at any given time. There will be a sign-in sheet at the door and residents will wait in line until it is their turn. Those attending must also wear a mask, according to Hysell.

In the case of inclement weather, residents can wait in their vehicles. They will then be called when it is their turn.

A report of the meeting will appear in the Point Pleasant Register.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

