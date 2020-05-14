Full court house opening delayed

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Courthouse will not open on Monday, May 18 as originally planned.

During the commission meeting last week, commissioners said they were creating a plan with Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and EMS to open the courthouse to the public. The tentative plan was to open on Monday.

County Administrator John Gerlach said in an email to the Register “The opening to the general public will not take place until at least (May) 26.”

Gerlach said limited court proceedings are scheduled for next week and those will continue.

The reason the courthouse is not opening yet is because the barrier work is not completed. The barriers are going to be plexiglass in court rooms, the tax office, clerk’s office and record room, according to Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the plan for reopening is almost finalized.

During last week’s meeting, the commissioners said they needed a plan for allowing people into the courthouse. They discussed measures such as checking temperatures, requiring facial covers and the barriers.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

